First Hawaiian Bank Sells 728 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 3.4 %

WDAY opened at $184.29 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

