First Hawaiian Bank Sells 785 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,780 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK stock opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

