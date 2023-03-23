First Hawaiian Bank Sells 80 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

