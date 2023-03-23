First Hawaiian Bank Sells 89 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.