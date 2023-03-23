First Hawaiian Bank Takes $868,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $281,391,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

