First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.55. 1,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.