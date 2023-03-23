First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.16%.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.