Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 934 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 783,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

