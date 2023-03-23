Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.38 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

