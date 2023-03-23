FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

