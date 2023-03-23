Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 663,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,415,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
FL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Foot Locker Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
