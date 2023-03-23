Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

