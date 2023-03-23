Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.50

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.50 and traded as high as C$56.19. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.41, with a volume of 1,139,895 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.18%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

