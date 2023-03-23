Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

