FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IGLD opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.