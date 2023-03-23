FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issued By DA Davidson

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AEye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,706.72% and a negative return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AEye by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

