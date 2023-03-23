FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $10.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

