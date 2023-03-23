FY2023 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $12.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2024 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.44.

Adobe stock opened at $361.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.