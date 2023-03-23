FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diversey in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Diversey’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of Diversey stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
