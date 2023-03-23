FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 677,683 shares of company stock valued at $746,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

