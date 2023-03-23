FY2023 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Haynes International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

HAYN stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haynes International

In other news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,010,813.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,522 shares of company stock worth $2,332,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.