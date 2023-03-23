FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

HXL stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

