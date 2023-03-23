FY2023 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.
Shares of LEGH opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $511.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $38,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $200,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,047,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,373,874.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,094. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
