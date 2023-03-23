FY2023 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LXP. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of LXP opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

