FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

NYSE OEC opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

