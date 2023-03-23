FY2025 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $13.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.60. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $10.82 per share.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXPI opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.