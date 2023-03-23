G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Shares Down 0.6%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.79. 9,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 917,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.