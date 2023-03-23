Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.60

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.60 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 173.20 ($2.13). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.11), with a volume of 43,134 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Galliford Try Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,431.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.60.
Galliford Try Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.09), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($518,104.38). Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
Further Reading
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.