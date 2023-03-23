Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.60

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.60 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 173.20 ($2.13). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.11), with a volume of 43,134 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Galliford Try Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,431.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.60.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.09), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($518,104.38). Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Further Reading

