GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $26.60. GameStop shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 18,162,916 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
