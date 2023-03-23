GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $26.60. GameStop shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 18,162,916 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop Stock Up 35.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.