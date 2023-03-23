Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$0.94. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 1,555,532 shares traded.

GXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$90,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,141.10. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

