Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $15.13. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 44,828 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

