Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $15.13. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 44,828 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.