Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.32

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $11.12. Genie Energy shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 79,954 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

Further Reading

