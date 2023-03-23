Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $162.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.