Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,841 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

