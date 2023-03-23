Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.35. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 12,700 shares trading hands.
Glacier Media Trading Up 9.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Glacier Media
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
