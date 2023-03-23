Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Trading Down 6.8%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 9,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 32,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

