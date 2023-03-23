Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) vs. NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Critical Analysis

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Matrix Group and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.78%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.51% -3.12% NetSol Technologies -9.65% -10.35% -7.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and NetSol Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.37 -$250,000.00 ($0.02) -118.44 NetSol Technologies $53.45 million 0.54 -$850,000.00 ($0.46) -5.57

Golden Matrix Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetSol Technologies. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats NetSol Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.