Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading Up 1.7%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.43. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.82.
Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.08.
About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.
