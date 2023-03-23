Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

GOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 6.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 677,683 shares of company stock valued at $746,613 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

