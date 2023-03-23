GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Head to Head Survey

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GreenLight Biosciences and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenLight Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 798.38%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

