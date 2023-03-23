Greenridge Global Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FRX Innovations, Inc. (CVE:FRX)

FRX Innovations, Inc. (CVE:FRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FRX Innovations in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

