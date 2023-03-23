Greenridge Global Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF)

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIFGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of FRX Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FRX Innovations’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

FRX Innovations Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:FRXIF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. FRX Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22.

FRX Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

