Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $146.69 million 2.26 $40.45 million $3.35 8.30 Simmons First National $875.14 million 2.63 $256.41 million $2.07 8.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 27.57% 17.31% 1.52% Simmons First National 24.85% 9.40% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Simmons First National 1 1 0 0 1.50

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.02%. Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

