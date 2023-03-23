Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after buying an additional 335,358 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after buying an additional 286,998 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after buying an additional 213,668 shares during the period.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.