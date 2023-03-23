Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

