Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading Down 13.3%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 1,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.92.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.35.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

