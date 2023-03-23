Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €190.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €171.10 ($183.98) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The company’s fifty day moving average is €180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €173.60.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

