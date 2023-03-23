Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.