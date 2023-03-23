Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.