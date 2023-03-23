Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
NYSE HOG opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson
In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
